Booking.com Is Transforming Your Holiday Snaps Into GIFs To Celebrate End Of Summer

To mark the approaching end of summer (yes, alas, it’s true), accommodation website Booking.com is partnering with four well-known GIF artists to find and “GIF-erize” people’s best holiday photos.

The artists, Cari vander Yacht, Chris Timmons, Justin Gammon and James Kerr will be sequestered at agency Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam and will ply their trade for eight days, starting on August 24.

Wieden + Kennedy creative director Genevieve Hoey says the agency researched several platforms looking for artists who specifically worked with photographs and added an extra layer of “GIF-tasticness” to images. Of the four selected, two hail from New York (vander Yacht and Timmons), Gammon hails from South Carolina, and Kerr (aka Scorpion Dagger) is in Montreal.

Photos will be selected from shots posted on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #WingItYeah, or on Booking.com’s Facebook page. Once the artists have created GIFs from the original shots the results will be posted on Booking.com’s website and on GIF platform Giphy.

The campaign, entitled “Who Won Booking Summer? is the finale to Booking’s summer campaign, “Wing Everything,” though entrants are not restricted to those who used Booking.com. Hoey says: “What we said at the start of the summer was: ‘You’ve got 12 weeks, just get out there and make it count.’ We want to celebrate people who responded to our call to arms, who went out there, seized the moment and have the photographic evidence to prove it. I think the best ideas come from a behavior that already exists and everyone gets ‘Instagram envy’–you get these people that always post amazing shots. It’s about celebrating spontaneity and a spirit of adventure.”

The company has kicked off proceedings with a series of GIFs created by the group of artists using photos taken by bloggers who were involved in earlier parts of the brand’s summer campaign.