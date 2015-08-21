Comedy Central’s “Review” Is The Ultimate Exploration Of Work/Life Balance Extremes

Comedy Central’s Review , now in its second season, is both one of the funniest and darkest shows on TV. The scripted show follows a character named Forrest MacNeil, played by Andy Daly, as he sets out to review life experiences for viewers. A plucky human guinea pig, MacNeil receives requests to review a wide range of experiences—divorce, space travel, making a sex tape—and dutifully sets about each. Nothing goes right, and along the way, he destroys lives: principally, his own.

When I speak to Daly, I tell him his show reminds me more of drama and horror than comedy: Breaking Bad, Running Man, and even Jean-Paul Sartre’s No Exit (setting: Hell) seem nearer cousins to the show than The Daily Show. Daly considers a moment, before deciding the comparisons don’t seem wildly off. Somehow, though, as MacNeil’s life becomes more nightmarish, the show becomes more compulsively watchable—and, to a certain comedic taste, amusing.

In the most recent episode, the series reached what Daly calls a “high watermark of insanity,” after MacNeil reviews “Being a Cult Leader” and “Bodybuilding” in quick succession. Fast Company caught up with Daly to learn more about the show’s origins, writing process, and Daly’s occasional worry that the show has also taken over his own (actual) life. (Some spoilers do follow.)

Fast Company: It occurs to me that this is the ultimate show about a subject we cover in Fast Company a lot: work/life balance.

Andy Daly: When I think about the evolution of the show, that idea was not one we necessarily set out to explore. We just thought it would be funny to meet this guy in a settled life with his wife and child, embarking on this enterprise of reviewing life experiences. We knew we were going to have him get divorced, but I don’t think we necessarily knew at first how important that was going to be. But once we committed to a realistic world, it did become an exploration of that question: How much are you willing to sacrifice for a job? Forrest thinks his job is the most important thing in the history of humanity, so the answer is, he’s willing to sacrifice pretty much anything.

Photo: Michael Yarish, courtesy of Comedy Central

In the Australian show you adapted, there was a divorce review. Some observers of the original show felt the character was a sociopath, but MacNeil never feels that way. Did you set out to change that?

I talked to Phil Lloyd, who played Myles Barlow, and he said that he never thought of the character as a psychopath, but just a guy with a scientist-like commitment to his work. I wanted to make that much clearer with our show, leave less doubt. We tried to make clearer that there’s a conflict between Forrest and the show. In the Australian version, it just feels like Barlow’s show—nobody else is asking for these reviews. But we made very clear that Forrest is not choosing these topics. He would never choose to divorce his wife. We also added the producer character, who foists things on Forrest in a Machiavellian way.