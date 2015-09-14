At best, design was an afterthought, like slapping a coat of paint on an already-built house or adding a cool tail fin to a finished product.

No more. CEOs and strategists alike now appreciate the fundamental advantages that sophisticated design can provide. Fast Company’s fourth annual Innovation by Design awards competition drew more than 1,500 submissions from across the economy and around the globe, and the finalists—whose achievements inform the content of this month’s magazine—reflect the most exciting new directions in business today. Here, in recognition of Fast Company’s 20th anniversary year, are 20 lessons of design drawn from this issue.

In a world of flux, where an authentic connection with the consumer is more vital than ever, businesses need to identify a worthy mission and address it in an intuitive, human way. Special things happen when they do, whether that’s at Apple or Uber, or even an enterprise-software outfit like Slack.

When a service is adeptly tuned to meet a need, it can spread like wildfire. Uber became a worldwide phenomenon through the word-of-mouth that its product generated. And that impact can ex­­tend beyond customers to other businesses. By designing a complete end-to-end experience, Uber has inspired a new kind of one-tap economy across the globe.

This runs counter to traditional business analysis. But consumers need to feel the benefit of a product or service, even as they intellectually value what it does for them. All design-driven enterprises obsess about this, from Apple to Warby Parker. Airbnb, with its well-designed app and deftly conceived TV campaign, has blossomed by consistently tapping into the emotional impact it provides both guests and hosts.

Carpooling feels déclassé, but the ease of the new UberPool service has trumped that societal prejudice, just as Airbnb has upended assumptions about the appeal of sleeping in someone else’s bed. Virtual reality may seem like an experience from the future, but Google Cardboard has used clever design to create a low-cost experience for all.

As senior writer Austin Carr explains, Amazon’s foray into voice-activated interface has made waves precisely because it doesn’t try to do too much—something CEO Jeff Bezos is relentlessly pressing.