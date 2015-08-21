5 Fantastic Free Apps For Fighting Forgetfulness

Another day, another mild case of functional amnesia, right? You manage to clothe, feed, and shelter yourself, but your life beyond that can quickly turn into a mismanaged mess. Use these free apps to help keep your ducks in a row.

When it comes to keeping track of life’s many, many tasks, Any.do (Android, iOS, web) offers plenty of options without being overly complicated. You can even forward an email message to turn it into a task–the 21st-century equivalent of stuffing Post-it notes all over your house. All your notes, tasks, and to-dos synchronize with the web-based version of Any.do so you can access them from just about anywhere.

The next time you travel, try PackPoint (Android, iOS). Instead of lugging two weeks’ worth of sweaters for a weekend trip to the Bahamas, you can tell the app where you’re going, what you’ll be doing, and how long you’ll be there. In turn, you’ll get a personalized list of what you’ll need to bring along–warm-weather clothes, cold-weather clothes, your passport, an umbrella–as well as whether you’ll have access to nearby laundry along the way.

Bonus App! Inbox (Android, iOS, web) turns your Gmail account into a productivity stronghold where every message is a to-do item. Check things off one by one or snooze things until later.

MediSafe (Android, iOS) offers a simple way to remember to take your pills every day. Unlike most medical apps that look like they were designed in the mid-’90s and haven’t ever been updated, this app is easy on the eyes and straightforward to use. Once you’ve initially set up the medications you’re taking, you’ll get pop-up reminders when it’s dosing time. You can set your caretakers up to get notified if you haven’t taken your medicine–a handy plus–and there’s Android Wear and Apple Watch support built in as well.

Short of logging in to Facebook every 15 seconds, it’s hard to keep track of who’s turning what and when. Birthday Lab (web) helps you remember birthdays and other important events by sending you email notifications when it’s time to reach out to someone. You can hook the app up to Facebook to pull in all your friends’ birthdays, share notifications with other people, and manage everything in a handy calendar view.

When all else fails, you could simply try to be less forgetful. Peak (Android, iOS) is packed full of fun brain-building exercises meant to beef up your focus and memory. You’ll mostly indulge in various mini-games that get harder or easier depending on your progress. Keep coming back, and who knows? Maybe you’ll find those car keys after all.