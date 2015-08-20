No, You Can’t Hire A Hacker To Erase You From The Ashley Madison Leak

Soon after this week’s apparent leak of user data from Ashley Madison, users of the cheating-focused dating site searched frantically for ways to retroactively scrub their accounts from the massive data release.

One listing on the hacker-for-hire marketplace site Hackers List offered to pay up to $2,000 to anyone who could remove account information from the leaked files, which reportedly contain records for up to 36 million users of the site. “For what it is worth, I did not cheat, going through a tough time right now, but this is a wakeup call,” says the listing. “Need a skilled hacker to remove my information from wherever it appears as soon as possible. Please help.”

An anonymous New York Craigslist advertiser claims to be able to remove individual data from the release for a fee, and even Ashley Madison site operator Avid Life Media vowed Tuesday to do its best to undo the effects of the leak, in a statement strongly condemning the hack.

“We are actively monitoring and investigating this situation to determine the validity of any information posted online and will continue to devote significant resources to this effort,” the company said. “Furthermore, we will continue to put forth substantial efforts into removing any information unlawfully released to the public, as well as continuing to operate our business.”

But, say security researchers who’ve analyzed the data and tracked its progress online, it would be impossible at this point for anyone to effectively suppress any of the information found in the leak. “Unfortunately that’s simply not possible – once information has been sufficiently socialised and redistributed (which the Ashley Madison data has certainly been), the exposure is irretrievable,” wrote security researcher Troy Hunt in a Q&A post about the leak. “At this point it is better to focus on damage control – consider the impact of your Ashley Madison membership being known by everyone and what actions you might take in order to minimise the impact (i.e. discussing with a spouse).”

The 10-gigabyte data dump was initially published Tuesday on a website accessible through Tor, the anonymous browsing tool, and quickly redistributed through the BitTorrent file-sharing network. The leak followed a statement last month by a hacking group called The Impact Team, which threatened to release the data if Avid Life failed to shut down both Ashley Madison and a second dating site called Established Men. The hackers condemned the site’s operators for offering a $19 “full delete” feature, which they say failed to always expunge members’ data from the database.

Security researchers say the released information includes names, email addresses, physical descriptions, and even sexual and romantic preferences provided to the site, along with some records of credit card transactions for paying subscribers. Full credit card numbers apparently weren’t leaked or, says Avid Life, even stored by the company.