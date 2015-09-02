How Ingenious Fake Elephant Tusks Helped Track The Illegal Ivory Trade

When Bryan Christy, an investigative journalist for National Geographic, wanted to dive into the ivory trade–finding out what happens to the tusks from the 30,000 African elephants that are killed each year–he realized that he wouldn’t be able to safely follow the tusks as they traveled from warload to warload in places like South Sudan. So he came up with an ingenious solution: a fake tusk implanted with custom GPS.

Working with an expert taxidermist who usually works on museum exhibits, a team built a tusk so realistic that it landed Christy in jail when he tried to take it through airport security in Tanzania.

After planting the tusks in the black market near Mboki, a small village in the Central African Republic, Christy watched on Google Maps as the tusks slowly traveled towards South Sudan, and were held at terrorist hideout. Later, a temperature sensor indicated that the tusks were probably buried underground.

In a cover story for National Geographic‘s September issue called “Tracking Ivory,” Christy tells the story of how poached tusks fund terrorist organizations like Joseph Kony’s rebel group. In 2006, Kony forces moved into Garamba National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo. At the time, it was home to 4,000 elephants. Now there are fewer than 1,500, as fighters–and maybe even the national military–poach the animals and trade the tusks for arms.

Ill-equipped park rangers try to fend off poachers, but are losing the battle. Christy writes: