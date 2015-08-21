How To Be Influential Without Being Manipulative

Influence is as good as gold in business. Not only do we want it, we need it. A marketing plan that doesn’t influence prospective customers is a failure. So is a manager who can’t influence a team to collaborate. But influence has an evil twin, and it’s called “manipulation.” We like to think they’re worlds apart, that we aren’t manipulative people. But the truth is the two are more closely related than we’d like to admit.

In the world of social media, anyone who leaves angry is likely to leave loudly.

Anytime you’re leading a conversation toward a certain conclusion, seizing on some of your interlocutor’s comments while skimming over others in order to win them to your side, you’re toeing the line between influence and manipulation.

Still, the line is there. And one way to distinguish it is by considering outcomes. Influence builds lasting relationships of trust–with customers, colleagues, employees–and sustains that trust over time. Manipulation can get results faster, but they’re often fleeting. Before long, someone’s going to clue in and leave angry. And in the world of social media, anyone who leaves angry is likely to leave loudly. Not only have you crossed a moral threshold that might make you wince, your reputation could suffer serious damage. Here are four ways to exert influence without being manipulative.

Everyone has their own strength and weakness. Manipulation tends to zero in on weaknesses, though. Say you sell a weight-management supplement. Overweight people would be your target audience. You can market it by highlighting the hardships commonly associated with being overweight, like not being able to do certain activities or difficulty finding a romantic partner. In other words, you can shame your customers into buying your product–and it would be manipulative because you’d be playing to their weaknesses (or worse, your wrongful perception of them).

A more influential approach wouldn’t necessarily dismiss the drawbacks of being overweight, but it would balance them out with the upsides of improved physical fitness. Your campaign wouldn’t resort to tired stereotypes about people with certain body types. Instead, you’d emphasize how everyone deserves the benefits of an active lifestyle.