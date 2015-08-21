How To Get Over Feeling Shy In Meetings

Being shy at work isn’t quite the same thing as being shy at a cocktail party. When you’re trying to get ahead in a business environment, there’s so much on the line–which makes overcoming your shyness all the more difficult. That’s especially true in group gatherings like meetings. But meetings don’t have to be an awful experience , even if you’re shy.

It helps to start by thinking of ways to make the meetings you run or attend a little more pleasant. You can start by arriving early and choosing a good seat. Try to think positively and be enthusiastic during the meeting, even if that’s hard at first. Make suggestions and offer solutions to problems instead of hanging back as an observer or, worse, only offering criticism.

Sitting in the back during meetings to avoid being called on might backfire and end up bringing more attention to you. So instead of hiding and hoping for the meeting to end quickly, get involved in the discussion or in preparing materials, like handouts and schedules, ahead of time. Playing a part in running the meeting can help you let down your defenses.

If you have to make a presentation, you might especially dread the discussion that comes afterward. Having to field questions and criticism can be pure agony for a shy person. Take a deep breath and keep some water handy. When the discussion starts, don’t compete with other group members. Listen to everyone, and take notes to show your interest in everyone’s ideas. But don’t let your shyness keep you from expressing your thoughts and feelings. Look for consensus, and try to agree on decisions as a group rather than making them unilaterally.

Being unprepared for this part of the meeting will only make you more anxious. You can prepare by writing down some questions you’re likely to hear and brainstorming a few possible answers to each. Be open to your audiences questions–in both your words and your body language. That can help make it a more pleasant experience, not just for you but for everyone.