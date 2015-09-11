True Sustainability Means Circularity

Four decades have passed since mankind walked on the moon. This triumphant event marked the first time humans could gaze back at their world. Our round, blue and white planet floating in black space enabled humanity to see the finite nature of their home–it defined the boundaries of our living world. We watched in amazement as Neil Armstrong took his first step and uttered the words, “That’s one small step for man; one giant leap for mankind.” This magnificent achievement opened our minds to new desires. Gazing at Earth, we didn’t see what we had made; we saw what had made us: a planet, home to billions of living things, including 3.5 billion human beings.

Our achievement was sparked by a desire among nations to be the first human to step foot on the moon. The Space Race inspired us to dream, createm and achieve the impossible. However, there was another race that continued even after we got into orbit: our population. From our first glimpse of Earth in 1969 our planet’s population has doubled to 7 billion people and is expected to reach 9 billion in this decade.

As our population has grown so has our appetite for material consumption, the engine of economic growth and the measure of human prosperity. According to the 2011 State of the World, “People must consume to survive, and the world’s poorest will need to increase their level of consumption if they are to lead lives of dignity and opportunity.”

Emerging markets are predicted to surpass the United States within a decade. Currently, China and India already account for 20% of the global consumer class. According to China’s Ministry of Public Security, they now have more personal vehicles than the United States. All of our human economies, in total, pay little attention to the effects production and consumption has on our planet. This growth in consumption is at the expense of our natural economy, weakening and destroying ecosystems and resources that are vital to the long-term survival of all living things. Despite this ecological disaster, humanity continues to refuse to live within its biological constraints. Paul Hawken wrote in Blessed Unrest, “There is no reason that we cannot build an exquisitely designed economy that matches biology in its diversity, and integrates complexity rather than extinguishing it.”

While people within emerging markets are learning to consume, consumption is a behavior deeply ingrained into the United States’ culture. We view shopping as a recreational activity, a national pastime. Consumer spending is a key index, responsible for two-thirds of the U.S. economy. It’s how we value our worlds’ economies. As countries drive business growth its citizens are driven to desire more. What has resulted in the U.S. is a society that is 70% overweight, has 30% larger homes than in 1960, a self-storage business (to hold all our stuff) that exceeds the revenue of Hollywood, and wastes 40% of its food. Zara, Forever 21, and Gap, some of the world’s largest clothing retailers introduce new clothing lines every month to establish not only a desire to purchase, but also a fear that if consumers wait it will be out of stock or out of season. With all of this careless consumption it’s no wonder America’s largest export is its own trash. Former Harvard University president Derek Bok did a study on happiness and found that despite all of our increased consumption Americans are not any happier than they were in 1950. We have become hostages to our own “stuff” through ever increasing consumer debt, which is why increased productivity and consumption has not increased human satisfaction. Our model of economic growth has created an engine of prosperity that is simply not sustainable or meaningful.

So how can humans behave in a way that is sustainable? Is sustainability achievable? Simply put, sustainability is enough for all forever, which idealistically means human and environmental rights of all living systems. This would require us to respect, believe in, and desire to work within our biological ecosystems.

The Native American Indians understood this connection and for thousands of years lived on the land, yet for the last 200 years Americans have lived off the land. We have destroyed its grasslands, polluted its rivers, chopped down its forests and killed off a majority of its key species. This has resulted in a 35% decline in the Earth’s ecological health since 1970. A recent study by Living Planet Index found that 50% of the earth’s wildlife has been lost in the last 40 years.

Growth and extinction are natural processes of evolution and capitalism reflects the survival of the fittest philosophy. Business and economic growth can continue to drive society but we must realize the connection our ecosystems have to our long-term survival. As Adrian Bejan, says in his book, Design in Nature, “To be alive is to keep on flowing and morphing. When a system stops flowing and morphing, it is dead. Thus, river basins configure and reconfigure themselves to persist in time.”