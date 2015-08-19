LinkedIn’s Latest App Takes On The Office Directory

LinkedIn is expanding its arsenal of apps with Lookup , a tool intended to help people connect with their colleagues. Unveiled on Wednesday, the professional network’s new offering allows users to find and view contact information for other employees at their company, essentially serving as an online directory.

“Most companies have some crappy directory service that either they’ve created themselves or they’re [paying for],” Lookup’s project lead, Ankit Gupta, told Re/code. The new app seeks to replace those dysfunctional systems with a streamlined, company-specific network.

Lookup users will need to verify their employer by providing a work email address. They will then be able to track down coworkers’ profiles and contact information, without entering specific filters or search terms.

People have already been using LinkedIn to find their colleagues, Gupta wrote in a blog post: Users click on a coworker’s profile about 30% of the time while browsing the platform for new connections.

[via Re/code]