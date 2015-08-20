Ilse Crawford’s Back-To-The-Land Line for Ikea

Ilse Crawford ‘s new Sinnerlig line for Ikea doesn’t feel very Ikea —there’s no melamine, graphic patterns, or bold hues that the brand is often associated with. Instead it’s about stoneware, steel, cork, glass, cotton, jute, and wood—materials culled from the earth.

To Crawford, this approach shows how interiors are shifting due to the demands of everyday life. “The more our lives become digital, the more we crave the physical,” she argues. In a statement she explains the line’s premise:

It’s so important to get human qualities like warmth, well-being, and care into the end product. While this might sound fluffy, in practice it’s a rigorous process. It’s about constantly going back to the principles of how a product will be used and analyzing its dimensions. It’s about addressing how we move intuitively, how we come together socially, understanding the things that connect us on a human level.

The pieces are incredibly tactile. Cork—tree bark—envelops stools and tables within the collection. Crawford designed a clever textile sling beneath the dining table for stowing papers, magazines, and other detritus that typically collects on top. Reminiscent of Heath ceramics, the tableware is rendered in dark browns and greens. She weaves bamboo strips to create handsome pendants and sea grass for storage baskets. It’s attractive and simple.

The collection hits Ikea’s shelves in October 2015.