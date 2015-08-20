Janelle Monáe’s Protest Song Is A Heart-Rending Roll Call Of Injustices

Soul and R&B singer Janelle Monáe released a simple yet unquestionably powerful track that will force you to remember some of the black men and women who have been murdered.

“Hell You Talmbout” features a roster of talent on her Wondaland Records label shouting the names on 18 victims of police brutality and misguided vigilantes. It’s a protest song for this generation that pulls from racially charged tragedies from both past and present, underscoring the very real problem that police officers continue to use excessive, and often deadly, force with black men and women.

“This song is a vessel,” Monáe says in an Instagram post. “It carries the unbearable anguish of millions. We recorded it to challenge the indifference, disregard, and negligence of all who remain quiet about this issue.”

North Charleston, South Carolina police officer Michael Slager shot and killed Walter Scott on April 4, 2015, following a traffic stop for a busted back window brake light.

Bridgeton, New Jersey, police officers shot and killed Jerame Reid on December 30, 2014, after Reid was pulled over for running a stop sign.