Watch: Philippe Starck Explains Why He Doesn’t Believe In Underwear

“The panty is one of the hugest lies I know,” Philippe Starck says in a diatribe against underwear . The prolific French designer has created everything from helmets to sofas and juicers , but it’s safe to say he’ll probably never tackle skivvies.

“You can walk down the street in a bathing suit [holds up a pair of bikini bottoms] and with this [holds up a larger pair of underwear] because it’s called a ‘panty’ you cannot. It’s astonishing,” he tells filmmaker Emile Rafael. “I don’t wear underwear because . . . I am not human, I am pure spirit.”

Definitely TMI, but it’s an amazing example of the candor afforded by being an industry veteran. Watch the video on Nowness to get an idea of the rambling thoughts running through Starck’s brain.