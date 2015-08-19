Turns Out Punctuation Actually Matters In These Clever VW Print Ads

Just like your third grade teacher always said, words can be fun! But as Weird Al recently schooled us, it’s important to know proper grammar if you want to be an effective communicator. A new print campaign from Volkswagen takes both these lessons to heart and uses them in a way to promote its new braking feature.
The ads, by agency GMP Bucharest, chop up sentences with a variety of punctuation placement, using the awkward results to point out “It’s important to stop at the right moment.” Simple, clever, and sure to be a bonafide home run with that ever desirable word-nerd demographic.