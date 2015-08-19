Watch Kelly Clarkson Turn Tinder Profiles Into Torch Songs

As a former Miss Independent and current wife, Kelly Clarkson likely has little use for geolocational dating app Tinder these days. That didn’t stop her from using her golden pipes to turn Tinder profiles into show-stopping numbers on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night.

In an inspired bit of sending up Tinder’s tendency toward romance-free subhuman mating calls, our seasoned chanteuse sings the words from actual digital come-ons. Just as Clarkson offers a bouillabaisse of different vocal stylings (yodeling is present and accounted for), the profiles themselves show of Tinder’s many -splendored wretchedness. There’s the weirdly efficient (“I’m at the Westin in Ft. Lauderdale”), the incredibly forward (“I’m going to China for a month. I’m looking to slip it into something before I leave”), and of course the flat-out gross (“I have a foot fetish. I’m willing to pay for your mani pedi nails and worship your feet.”).

Perhaps anyone who’s going through a breakup should consider staying off Tinder and just jamming out to “Since U Been Gone.”