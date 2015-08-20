What To Say (And What To Keep To Yourself) During A Confrontation

“Sticks and stones can break my bones, but words will never hurt me,” may have been true in an age when epithets were flung from children’s mouths on the playground, but in business–especially online–words pack a lot more punch.

When conflict arises in the workplace, and words are exchanged in the heat of the moment, it’s likely people aren’t choosing those words carefully. That’s because our brains are working hard to protect us, even when we’re wrong or on the receiving end of criticism. Psychologist Daniel Goleman says, “Threats to our standing in the eyes of others are remarkably potent biologically, almost as those to our very survival.”

Sharp words and criticism threaten our safety and security, which appear just above breathing, food, water, and shelter on Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. But while part of our brain is busy scrambling to react to the threat, the original criticism hangs on in a different region. According to numerous studies, our brains process negative data faster and more thoroughly, creating a “negative bias” that’s much more sticky than happy events or positive words.

Words can also be problematic during a confrontation for other reasons, according to Harvard Business School professor Linda Hill. In an interview with Harvard Business Review, Hill said one reason is because when negative emotions are stirred up, we stumble or say things we don’t mean. Hill also believes that in those moments of disagreement, people get defensive and frame the issue in terms of who’s right and who’s wrong.

Finally, she says, people have trouble extracting the true meaning of what’s being said. When we hear words that contradict what we believe is true about ourselves, author Charles Jacobs says our reflex is to change the information, rather than ourselves.

It’s a challenge to keep your cool and say the right thing during a confrontation, but here are a few strategies that can help mitigate foot-in-mouth syndrome.

We know that our brains are also wired to reward us for communicating. As social animals, our survival depends on it. But Geoffrey Tumlin, communication consultant and author of Stop Talking, Start Communicating, says it’s often smart to play dumb: Hold your own tongue.