Why Tig Notaro’s HBO Special Is Unlike Any Comedy Special You’ve Ever Seen

“I’m just a person,” comedian Tig Notaro says multiple times during her new HBO special. It’s both a deflection of incoming applause and a direct rebuke to peers who clearly relish soaking up those standing-Os. But here’s the thing: Tig Notaro is more than just a person. She’s both a living legend and someone advanced enough to hate that designation and seek to explode it.

In Boyish Girl Interrupted, she deflates the hushed awe that her own often-told story has enveloped her in like a smothery forcefield. However, the way she does so paradoxically makes her seem even more legendary.

A quick refresher course on Notaro’s recent years. (Considering the publicity tsunami the story incited, long-time fans may skip ahead to the next paragraph.) In 2012, she endured the following life events in quick succession, any of which could be the inciting incident in a Sundance favorite: she was diagnosed with breast cancer, her relationship with her girlfriend ended, and her mother died tragically. (All chronicled in the Netflix documentary, Tig.) Although such a year cannot be said to have “an upside,” what happened next was truly extraordinary. A mostly spontaneous standup set recounting these events instantly went down in comedy history. A Tumblr post and a Louis CK co-sign later, Tig’s story spread throughout the Internet like wildfire. In the wake of an overnight level-jump in fame, Notaro released that stand-up set as an album, Live, and got a Grammy nomination out of it. For a long time, this was her happy ending.

With the HBO special, Tig’s happy ending is now even happier, and also more poignant. In order to make it happen, though, she had to start all over.

After her whirlwind year, Notaro didn’t go right out on the road. Instead, she stuck around L.A. working open mics before taking baby steps toward some of the bigger venues her higher profile had opened the doors for.

“My initial shows were very not good,” she says. “I had so much pressure and attention on me that I kinda didn’t know who I was anymore and I had to reach back into connecting with what I like, what I think is funny, what amuses me. And oddly enough it was finding old stories from my life that got the muscle of thinking and writing and performing going again.”

After all the acclaim and attention Notaro earned after her album came out, networks came calling about developing her next project. Tig pitched the idea of what became known as Knock Knock, a series in which she would travel around the country doing comedy in people’s homes. Eventually, Showtime bought it as a one-time special, which aired in April.