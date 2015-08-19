Mister Softee Is Suing A Rival Ice Cream Truck For Stealing Its Jingle

Mister Softee is suing a rival ice cream truck–New York Ice Cream of Queens–for allegedly stealing its trademarked jingle.

You know the one: It’s the tinny tune reminiscent of “Pop Goes the Weasel” that eerily fills your street on summer nights. But to Mister Softee, the now New Jersey-based soft serve truck that’s been around since 1956, the song is as much a part of the company’s livelihood as its rainbow sprinkles.

Mister Softee’s ultimate earworm creates a powerful Pavlovian craving for an ice cream cone.

This isn’t the first time Mister Softee has gotten into a soft-serve scrap.

New York Ice Cream was formerly Master Softee, before it was sued in 2011 by Mister Softee for infringing on its logo, truck colors, and menu appearance.

Joel Beckerman

But using Mister Softee’s famous jingle is the worst offense, says Joel Beckerman, founder of sonic branding firm Man Made Music and author of The Sonic Boom: How Sound Transforms the Way We Think, Feel, and Buy.

“When you think about how they acquire their customers, they’re a little pop-up shop, essentially,” Beckerman told Fast Company. “And the way people know they’re there is by the sound. So if somebody else is using the siren song for ice cream instead of them, and then the Mister Softee truck comes around the corner in another hour, and you already bought your ice cream, that’s going to affect their bottom line directly.”