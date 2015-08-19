Fozzie And Kermit Covering N.W.A. Looks Less Wrong Than You Think

It feels cathartic to see Fozzie Bear come into his own. After years of awkwardness spent embarking on a doomed career as a standup comic, the Foz finally looks confident and self-possessed in a new video in which he and Kermit cover N.W.A.’s “Express Yourself.”

Straight outta Sesame, our muppet friends appear in a new mashup sync video from AnimalRobot, the YouTube crew who previously brought us Cookie Monster performing Busta Rhymes’ “Gimme Some More.” Using footage of Fozzie Bear with his ’80s comedy boom backdrop of a microphone and a brick wall, the rapping looks naturalistic. With Kermit serving as hypeman, our occasional sadsack, polka dot cravat-wearing bear-bud looks happy here, singing along to N.W.A.’s most jaunty tune–the one that samples “Mr. Big Stuff.”

In terms of the childhood-tainting factor, it could be much worse. At least Fozzie isn’t covering N.W.A.’s “One Less Bitch.”

Watch AnimalRobot’s rendering of Earl from Dinosaurs performing Biggie’s “Hypnotize” below: