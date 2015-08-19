Intel—Yes, Intel—Develops A Reality TV Show About Makers

Intel is getting into the reality television business, according to the Wall Street Journal . The tech firm renowned for manufacturing semiconductors is creating a show in tandem with TBS called America’s Greatest Makers.

Helmed by Survivor creator and reality show veteran Mark Burnett, the new series will pit makers against each other in a bid to produce a cutting-edge wearable–and the winner will take home a $1 million prize. The show will premiere on TBS next year, with select clips distributed to sister channels like TNT, Adult Swim, and CNN.

The series is part of Intel CEO Brian Krzanich’s attempt to bring his company to the forefront of developments in the wearable space. Last fall, Intel partnered with clothing line Opening Ceremony to create MICA, a fashionable smart bracelet that retails for a whopping $495.

The reality show also marks yet another branded content opportunity for Turner Broadcasting System, which owns TBS and is a subsidiary of Time Warner. In June, the company introduced a branded content studio at CNN, which will produce advertising with an editorial slant.

“What Brian and I have been cooking up is much bigger than a hit TV show,” Burnett said onstage at the Intel Developer Forum on Tuesday, where the show was announced. “This is a huge cross-platform media event.”

[via the Wall Street Journal]