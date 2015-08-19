See The Tom Cruise Jesus And Other Wax Celebs Repurposed In This Bible Museum

Sometimes people see familiar faces everywhere they go, either out of grief or perhaps being stuck in a hacky sci-fi movie. If anyone visiting the BibleWalk museum in Mansfield, Ohio, happens to catch a glimpse of some specifically striking chiseled cheekbones, though, they’re not just seeing things.

Elizabeth Taylor in King Soloman scene

When wax celebrity figures are past their prime, they get put out to pasture. It’s at that moment, BibleWalk steps in to give its religious tableaus a tabloid makeover. The museum features more than 300 figures from closed or failing wax museums over the years, that have been, uh, resurrected back to new life.

Speaking of Jesus, here he’s portrayed by no less than Tom Cruise, on whose own religious affiliation we can only speculate. No real information floating around on that. Other celebrities involved include Elizabeth Taylor, a slightly warped (more so, anyway) John Travolta, and even Prince Charles. If that sounds like an especially random cast for a Jonah and The Whale reenactment, it is! And that’s what makes it magic.

Prince Philip in the Heaven part of the heaven and hell scene

Now anyone who was thinking of visiting Madame Tussaud’s and The Promised Land can hit both birds with one weird stone.

Have a look through the slides above to see more famous people as wax figures in a bible museum, a sentence I can honestly say I never thought I’d write.

[via Dangerous Minds]