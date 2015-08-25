How To Rescue Your Team’s Morale

Something big happened–errors were made, predictions did not manifest, and the company’s fortunes are plummeting. Employees are whispering in the halls and you fear they might even jump ship. How do you resurrect morale?

When times get tough, downsizing might be inevitable. The Oregon-based Nautilus exercise company saw soaring growth in the ’90s and early 2000s until it all came crashing down in 2007 with the Great Recession. To stem the bleeding, Nautilus sold off several of its products and slashed jobs from a height of 1,700 employees to a low of just 330 in 2011. That’s when Nautilus brought Bruce Cazenave on to the executive board (and eventually named him CEO), a veteran executive with a proven track record of bringing businesses back from the brink.

Cazenave came onboard at the bottom of the company’s fortunes as Nautilus posted a $10 million income deficit in 2010, down from $660 million in revenue in 2005. Cazenave swiftly applied several plans and lessons he learned from resurrecting other globally recognized brands.

Cazenave’s first step was to bring the smaller workforce together. The previous CEO had worked across the country and was not well-known within the Oregon-based office, says Cazenave. So he went around the departments to shake hands and introduce himself, and estimates that he met more people in two days than his predecessor did in three years.

That was reflective of a bigger divide within Nautilus, a very hierarchical system that kept departments divided. This was literally embodied in Nautilus’s old office by the pair of large, ostentatious mahogany doors separating the general offices from the executive offices. Cazenave had those doors torn down to eliminate the barriers between employees and executives and encourage anyone in the company to visit the executive area. Cazenave also moved the company into a smaller building that was more appropriate to the new size of the company. This literally pulled the workforce closer together.

Improving communication and interaction between departments has been a focus for Cazenave: It makes teams work better and improves the company culture. He instituted town hall meetings and a four- to five-minute video dispatch from a company executive sent out to employees on the first day of every month recapping the last month’s progress. And Final Fridays, where teams present skills and lessons from their department to the company, gives employees the chance to give back to the company.

Cazenave gives great credit to the 330 employees left after the cutbacks. He says they were surprisingly resilient and loyal, due in large part to the pride they took in what they were creating: workout devices that visibly improved lives. “It’s taking a lot of pride in these success stories that thousands of people share with us. I think it’s put a lot of adrenaline into our positive culture,” says Cazenave.