How To Lead Collaboratively

Isaac Newton famously said that if he had seen far, it was “by standing on the shoulders of giants.” Dramatic as that statement is, it’s a poor model for understanding leadership. Leaders don’t rise above everyone else. The best leaders achieve what they do by standing shoulder to shoulder with others. They never lead alone.

Take big, industry-wide leadership efforts, for instance. Audi, BMW, and Daimler have banded together to try to buy Nokia’s mapping service, called Here, as part of their shared goal of putting a self-driving car on the road. They’re competitors, of course, and if they succeed in their aim, none of the three will be able to claim to being the leader in self-driving cars. The achievement would be shared, the result of collaborative leadership, with the top minds at all three companies working together and relying on one another to do something great.

We need input from others, however painful it may be.

But the truth is that we do this every day. Unless you’re a one-person business, you work alongside somebody else. It’s hard to see yourself at the top of a pyramid if there’s someone else in the organization who’s more skilled than you at something, no matter what it is–tracking finances, designing products, maintaining IT infrastructure, managing the mailroom, you name it. In that important sense, at least, you’re all leaders in your given area. It’s by leading together that we succeed.

Leaders can sometimes stand in their own way, unable to single-handedly achieve the goals they’ve set their sights on, whether it’s in their organizations or the wider world. It’s not intentional, of course, but sometimes a lack of self-awareness is at play. It can be hard to see when we’re crowding out others’ voices or creating an environment where all types of talent can flourish.

Think of the approach some government leaders take to teaching. They want high-quality education, but the restrictions they place on teachers toward that end stifle creativity and productivity in the classroom, leading 40-50% of teachers to leave the profession in less than five years. No one policy is intentionally counterproductive, of course, but it seems likely that the issue stems in part from the leaders who set those policies failing to recognize what isn’t working at the top–where they themselves work.