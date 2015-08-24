7 Traits Of Great Mentors

Countless articles stress the importance of finding mentors. But how do you tell whether a successful person is mentor material, or just someone to admire from afar?

We asked the experts to help identify the traits that make great mentors. If the following sounds like a tall order, then remember that you don’t necessarily have to find all of these traits in a single person. Successful people are often very busy, so having a personal board of directors can get you get the advice you need while spreading the questions across multiple people.

But in a general sense, here are the traits that make great for excellent mentor material.

If a potential mentor sees you as competition, it could undermine the relationship or color their advice. “[You want] someone who’s secure in their own right so they don’t see you as a threat,” says Bertrand Gervais, author of, Who’s in Your Top Hive? Your Guide to Finding Your Success Mentors.

Finding a mentor from a different industry or background can also help, so they’re “far removed enough that it’s not perceived as competition,” Gervais says. Lessons about office politics or general business often transcend industries, so you don’t need someone who does exactly what you do.

Someone who’s ascended the corporate ladder through generosity and kindness is likely a better candidate to mentor you than someone with a cutthroat attitude who doesn’t make a habit of paying it forward. “You want to find somebody who is interested in sharing their experience, is generous with their time and advice, and wants to mentor and help somebody else,” says Lindsey Pollak, The Hartford’s Millennial workplace expert and author of, Becoming the Boss: New Rules for the Next Generation of Leaders.