Reddit just hired its first-ever CTO in the form of Marty Weiner–a founding engineer at Pinterest, who had been with that company for four and a half years, according to TechCrunch .

Weiner told TechCrunch that his priorities in the new CTO seat would be “building an engineering culture that will help with recruiting, expanding diversity and scaling Reddit’s current infrastructure and processes.”

He did not comment on the site’s recent issues with its active online community and executive changes.

As TechCrunch points out, Weiner was a proponent of scaling at Pinterest, but he comes to the 10-year-old Reddit community at a difficult juncture. If he plans to expand the site’s reach and infrastructure, he’ll have to make it through the disarray currently plaguing the site’s org chart and mission statement.