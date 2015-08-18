Your First Look At The Jon Stewart-Less “Daily Show” And Its New Logo

“Same chair, new ass” is Comedy Central’s cheeky way of announcing the changing of the guard in the network’s first promo of the new Daily Show.

When last we saw Trevor Noah, he was sizing up Jon Stewart’s desk while the venerable host was still presiding over it. Now that Stewart has given up the ghost after 16 years of being The Guy Who Tells It Like It Is, Noah is getting ready for his big takeover.

The first official promo for The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, which is a thing we’re just going to all have to get used to saying, finds our future host strolling confidently down the studio halls to assume his spot on the throne. Along the way, set to the strains of Kanye West’s imperial anthem, “Power,” we also get a glimpse of the show’s new logo, which cements Noah’s place in this new era rather conclusively. He’s got big ass-grooves to fill.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah begins airing September 28.