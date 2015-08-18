The Manning Brothers Make Unsuspecting Students Sweat For That Gatorade

Last year, NFL stars Peyton Manning and Cam Newton went undercover out into the world to teach us regular folk the real reason for Gatorade. It doesn’t take a hangover, a penchant for fruit punch flavor, or even government-issued legal tender to get a Gatorade. It takes sweat. The takeaway was simple: No sweat, no Gatorade.

Now the brand, with agency TBWA/Chiat/Day LA, returns to teach the same lesson with Peyton, along with his younger brother Eli Manning, and fellow NFLer J.J. Watt. In the collection of 11 videos, we see the Manning brothers hold court in a college student lounge to regulate the distribution of the Gatorade machine. They make some thirsty, unsuspecting teens do knee-highs, the running man and more to earn their choice of beverage. Meanwhile Watt plays the strong silent type of teacher as he doles out sweat advice at a student union building.

It’s a not-so subtle attempt to reinforce the brand’s original purpose, as opposed to how many consumers may choose to use it.