Google Launches Its Own Wi-Fi Router

Google just announced in a blog post that it’s entering the Wi-Fi router business with its own version of what used to be the most universally hated part of connecting to the Internet.

OnHub, Google’s sleek new wireless router, will go for $200 and is so attractive, it’s meant to sit right in plain view–where it’ll also deliver the best possible connection.

Google is co-producing the router with TP-LINK, a Chinese manufacturer of computer networking products. Later this year, Google plans to also work with Asus as a manufacturing partner.

OnHub Photo: via Google

OnHub setup and management comes through the Google On app for Android and iOS, which allows users to monitor bandwidth by device, run network checks, and text passwords to friends. OnHub searches the airwaves and automatically selects the best channel for the fastest connection, according to the blog post. It also automatically downloads software and security updates without interrupting Wi-Fi service and allows users to prioritize a device so that important activities get the fastest speed.

The router is a sound infrastructural move for Google, which is constantly adding to its Internet-based product suite. A stronger, more streamlined Internet connection means more bandwidth for using Google’s products.

According to Google’s post, the router will be able to support Bluetooth Smart Ready, Weave, and 802.15.4 connections.

OnHub is available for presale now and will be available in the U.S. and Canada in the coming weeks, according to Google.