What If You Could Get Clean Without Soap–Using Just Your Microbiome?

Would you spray yourself with a live bacteria solution if it meant you could use less soap, deodorant, and face cream? Despite how unappetizing “live bacteria solution” sounds, plenty of people apparently would. The company behind the AO+ Mist says it’s got thousands of customers already.

“It feels like water,” says Jasmina Aganovic, AOBiome’s general manager for consumer products, when asked how it feels on the skin. She recommends you use it after showering (or bathing). A 100 ml bottle lasts about one month, provided you apply it “on the key areas where you have the most sweat glands.”

The mist, part of a line called Mother Dirt, contains an ammonia-oxidizing bacteria that make energy from ammonia secreted from the skin. These beneficial bacteria keeps your skin in balance, AOBiome says, without you needing to scrub the whole surface clean and applying more chemicals.

But will anyone want to buy such a thing? “Something in the last five years has started to shift in public and scientific perceptions of micro-organisms and even viruses in overall health,” Aganovic says. “Everything from probiotics to the microbiome are incredibly well discussed.”

Big cosmetic brands like L’Oréal and Estée Lauder are apparently also exploring the microbiotics of the skin in hopes of developing probiotic ranges. But AOBiome is first on the market.

The company’s roots go back to experiments by David Whitlock, its founding scientist. Fifteen years ago, he was challenged by a girlfriend to work out why horses roll around in the dirt at certain times of year. He imagined it was something to do with insects irritating them. But in fact it was microbes in the dirt. He imagined humans would also need this type of bacteria and started self-experimenting with his own cultures.

Later, he helped founded AOBiome, which also wants to develop clinical therapies based on bacteria. It now starting a second-stage study for its acne treatment. If approved, the product could come out in 2017.