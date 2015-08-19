You Don’t Need A Kitty To Love This Modular Cat Cube Playground

Here at Co.Design, we’ve got a soft spot for design aimed at pets , but it’s rare that we see anything designed for dogs and cats that even animal haters would drool over. You could want to see every cat on Earth spayed or neutered and still love the Catable 2.0 by Lycs Architects. These groovy mod cubes aren’t just a modular cat playground; they’d look great in any MCM-inspired home.

Designed by Ruan Hao, the Catable 2.0 debuted at Milan Design Week 2015. Considering the fact these bookshelf-like cubes aren’t particularly similar to a table, the name seems like a non-sequitur at first, until you realize that Lycs designed them to accessorize the Catable, a gorgeous table hewn out of wood in 2014 with several nooks and holes perfect for a cat to hide in.

The Catable 2.0 takes the original Catable’s sinuous, honeycombed design approach and runs with it. It comes as a series of four wooden cubes, each with a slightly different configuration of hideyholes, which can be fit together to form long tunnels, crannies to explore, and napping nooks. The cubes are designed to be stacked any way you want, so you can use them as a cat playground, side tables, stools, or even a book shelf. They look pretty stupendous by themselves, even without the original Catable.

I’m allergic to cats. How allergic am I? After just a few minutes in the same house with one, this is me. Never the less, I would fill my house with these cat cubes in a heart beat, if they were available for sale. Who needs a cat to enjoy design this gorgeous?

