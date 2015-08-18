Airplane Anxiety Hits a Fever Pitch In This Trippy Music Video

Airports are known anxiety-inducers. Panic lurks around every corner. Are you going to make the flight? Did you pack everything? Are you going to, um, survive traversing the skies? It’s a lot to digest even without any insane hallucinations.

Not everyone is so lucky.

In the video for Tame Impala’s “Let It Happen,” one traveler with a lot on his mind appears to undergo a psychotic break while rushing through the terminal, making the friendly skies a whole lot less friendly. When your experience inside the airport leaves you curling up into the fetal position on the floor, what follows on the plane itself probably won’t go much better. Indeed, this man ends up encountering a talking sandwich and worse. “Let It Happen,” from the new album, Currents, should be a cathartic experience for those who tend to get rattled by airplanes—although it may inspire others to become bad flyers.

Watch the video below: