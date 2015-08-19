How To End The “Office Housework” Gender Bias

If you work for a CEO like Sharon Rowlands of ReachLocal, tasks such as taking notes during a meeting (no matter what your job title) get distributed equally among coworkers. That’s because Rowlands has seen too many women who get stuck carrying over the responsibility of covering household duties into the office. So when it comes to taking meeting notes, fetching food or coffee, and other office “housework,” she makes sure it’s not divided along gender lines.

Chances are you don’t work for someone who is as hyperaware of the disparity of delegating office chores as Rowlands. In a New York Times essay from earlier this year, Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant cited several studies showing that not only did women do more of those chores, but when they did, they were not seen as better employees. A NYU study found that when men performed some work-related altruism like staying late to help the team prepare for a meeting, they were rated 14% more favorably than their female counterpart.

As Sandberg and Grant write: “When a woman declines to help a colleague, people like her less and her career suffers. But when a man says no, he faces no backlash. A man who doesn’t help is ‘busy’; a woman is ‘selfish.'”

The two also point out that without that kind of housekeeping, the machine of a company doesn’t run as well. They note that a culture of helping boosts profits, sales, customer satisfaction, and other success metrics, according to at least six different studies.

For Martha Ertman, the key to stopping the offload of office housework on women could be through reclassifying it entirely. Ertman, a law professor at the University of Maryland’s Francis King Carey School of Law, cites the work of UCLA psychologist Shelley Taylor on “tending”—that is, the relationship-building activities that happen among family, friends, and colleagues when they are pitching in to help one another.

Seen in the workplace, tending is given value within the company. It includes simple things such as a morning greeting from a boss that helps reduce employee stress and boosts morale, and mentoring that builds skills and creates new opportunities. Overall, these acts add up to increasing productivity, she says, not to mention the work itself will have actual value and add value to those employees who do it.

But until the day workplace mentality universally shifts into this mode of valuing helping tasks, from note taking to mentoring, it’s going to be up to employees to set themselves apart.