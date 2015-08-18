advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Will 2016 Be The Snapchat Election?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Recent elections have all been shaped by emerging social apps. From the YouTube debates, to Facebook, Twitter, and more, political candidates are more connected than ever. Noah and Austin wonder what new apps could become a force during the next election. Will it be Snapchat, Square, or are we missing something? What do you think? Let us know at #29thFloor.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life