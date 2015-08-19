RIP Blingee: Here Are The Best, Worst Blingees of All Time

Blingee, the GIF generator known for creating 130 million sparkle-vomit animated photos in less than a decade, is shutting down on August 25th due to “several events on the business and technical sides of Blingee” that have made the site no longer sustainable to run. Users have a week to export their Blingees before the site goes dark.

As Blingee shuts its doors, the era of Myspace-inspired, Web 2.0 design comes to an end. And while we tried to make a few of our own Blingees to pay tribute, it appears that the servers are already stuttering like an old car in need of a tuneup. And so we leave you with this collection of the best of the worst of Blingees–which is to say, a completely typical collection of Blingees.

UPDATE: Blingee has announced that their doors will stay open.