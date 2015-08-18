The Only Way To Make Donald Trump’s Tweets *Bearable? Have Josh Groban Sing Them

Presidential hopeful and Twitter hothead Donald Trump has a way of doling out his delusions of grandeur, vitriolic political sludge, and misogynistic overtones in 140 characters or less that makes for some of the most unpalatable quips the Internet has ever endured .

What we need is a hero with the voice of an angel to somehow make The Donald’s bombastic garbage sound like gold. What we need is Josh Groban.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, Groban lent his silky, easy listening-style vocals to some of Trumps worst (best?) tweets, making them just less-painful enough to handle.