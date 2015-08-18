These Are The Least Likely Objects Ever Used As Weapons In Movies

A Jackie Chan movie is only as good as its props. The best part of each is the inevitable moment when, say, his Judo-fluent chef has to use kitchen utensils, or whatever else is handy, to defeat an assemblage of adversaries. It’s the kind of thing you might want to see an entire video about.

The new video An Improbable Weapons supercut, brings together a bunch of moments from a bunch of different movies where, in order to survive, someone had to improvise. Created by the YouTubers at Burger Fiction, this video features three minutes worth of desperate people deploying everything from afro picks to watermelons as weaponry.

Not only is it fun to watch, but this video might save your life. Perhaps the next time a fight breaks out during your visit to Bed Bath and Beyond, you’ll be better prepared to make retaliatory use of all the curtain rods and throw pillows at your disposal.

Let us know in the comments if any of your favorites are missing.