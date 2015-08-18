Some Hero Strapped Two GoPros To His Dog And The Mixed Footage Makes Playing Fetch Look Like Heaven

If you’re a human, playing fetch is mostly just fun because of how much your dog seems to love it–otherwise, you’re just throwing a ball a few feet over and over again, forever, because your dog never gets tired of it. But if you’re a dog, fetch is friggin’ awesome–and now we have proof, thanks to the two-GoPro-one-dog video that some hero shared on YouTube.

The video, uploaded by Robert Finch, positions one camera over the dog’s back legs and one under its belly, allowing the video to capture the maximum amount of joy. (If you were that fast and that low to the ground, you’d probably be waiting for every opportunity to show that off, too!) Whether you’re watching camera-one as the little guy’s big ears flop with each bounce on the ground, or the dogs-eye-view of the chase from camera-two, it’s a video more or less designed to make you want to go outside and throw a ball for your dog–or go down to the local animal shelter and get yourself a dog, if you don’t have one.