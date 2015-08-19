Travel Around The World—In A Visual Alphabet

Wanderlust flows through the veins of Rigved Sathe and Payal Jagwani. To share their passion, the Pune, India–based graphic design students paired the world’s most scenic destinations to the 26 letters in the alphabet. “Our thirst for travel had us going crazy with colors, images, letterforms, and exploring the depths of experimental type,” the duo writes in their creative statement for Around the World With Type .

Each of the letters is festooned with imagery of iconic landmarks—the Sphinx for Egypt; the Little Mermaid statue for Copenhagen; a gondola rowing across a Venetian canal. “A shout out to the beautiful places and people out there,” Sathe and Jagwani write.

The students join a long tradition of experimenting with alphabets. For example, an artist has interpreted the styles of famous architects as letters; Pop Chart Lab took a didactic angle and turned the alphabet into a crash course in typography; an illustrator used it to teach the names of animals.

A twist on the familiar yields fascinating results.