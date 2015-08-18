“Team USA” Seeks $500k On Kickstarter For Ultimate Robot Battle With Japan

MegaBots, Inc., a team of American engineers who last month challenged Japan’s Suidobashi Heavy Industry to a robot duel, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise money to build its battle bot.

“Team USA” is seeking at least $500,000 to upgrade its 12,000-pound robot’s armor, weapons, and power system, according to the group’s Kickstarter page, which claims the duel would be the “world’s first giant robot fight.”

The three MegaBots Co-Founders, from L- R, Brinkley Warren, Gui Cavalcanti, Matt Oehrlein standing in front of the MegaBot Mk. II at San Diego ComicCon 2015 Photo: via Kickstarter

In an interview with The Verge, MegaBots cofounder Gui Cavalcanti said, “We want to build the most patriotic robot ever.”

Neither Team USA nor Team Japan has said when or where the robot battle might take place.

If MegaBots manages to beat its $500,000 goal and raise at least $1,250,000, the team says it will be able to collaborate with NASA to make sure the human operator inside the robot is not seriously injured or killed. Says the Kickstarter page:

Raising $1,250,000 will allow us to engage with NASA – the leaders in the field of keeping humans safe in extreme environments – to see how NASA life safety systems might be used in the cockpit of the Mk.II. We need make sure we can fight as aggressively as possible while also not blacking out from impacts. Safety 4th, folks.

