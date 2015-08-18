Land Rover Celebrates The Rugby World Cup With The Blood And Mud Of Amateurs

Blood, sweat, tears, rain, snow. These are the essential ingredients of the sport of rugby. Land Rover has picked up on these and more with a new online film to celebrate the 2015 Rugby World Cup , which kicks off on September 18 in England.

The 60-second spot concentrates on the grassroots of the sport and features 11 amateur rugby clubs from around the world. The teams are shown preparing, training and competing backed by a voiceover, “We deal in strength. We deal in determination. We deal in spirit. We deal in integrity.” And then making the tie-in with the automaker, “We deal in sunshine and rain, in desert sand and mountain ice.”

The overall campaign is using the tagline “We Deal In Real” and this film is just one of many elements that will break over the next few weeks. The brand’s other marketing around the Rugby World Cup will include TV spots, social, experiential and media partnerships alongside initiatives involving sports ambassadors. Several agencies have collaborated in the development of the brand campaign including Fast Track, Lean Mean Fighting Machine, RKCR/Y&R, Lida, Mindshare, and The Brooklyn Brothers.