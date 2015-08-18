advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Manspreading, Upstreaming, And Other Awesome Stock Photos Of New Yorkers Doing Real NYC Things

By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

Stock photos are the Internet’s blank canvas. Those picture-perfect moments of the job and life nobody really has (portrait of African woman holding daisies! family having a meal in the countryside!) have been overhauled to embrace a more diverse depiction of women, co-opted by Vince Vaughn to plug a movie, and transformed into posters for Oscar-nominated films.

And now there’s something just for New Yorkers: The WNYC Data News Team has created a series of 35 stock photos of real New Yorkers doing real New York City things. Never again will you have to scour the web for a stock photo of a woman holding up the turnstile line because she’s rummaging through her purse for her MetroCard, or a man taking more space on a subway seat than is possibly necessary by manspreading.

WNYC’s stock photos are free on their site and Flickr and licensed for non-commercial and editorial use.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life