Manspreading, Upstreaming, And Other Awesome Stock Photos Of New Yorkers Doing Real NYC Things

Stock photos are the Internet’s blank canvas. Those picture-perfect moments of the job and life nobody really has (portrait of African woman holding daisies! family having a meal in the countryside!) have been overhauled to embrace a more diverse depiction of women, co-opted by Vince Vaughn to plug a movie, and transformed into posters for Oscar-nominated films.
And now there’s something just for New Yorkers: The WNYC Data News Team has created a series of 35 stock photos of real New Yorkers doing real New York City things. Never again will you have to scour the web for a stock photo of a woman holding up the turnstile line because she’s rummaging through her purse for her MetroCard, or a man taking more space on a subway seat than is possibly necessary by manspreading.
WNYC’s stock photos are free on their site and Flickr and licensed for non-commercial and editorial use.