Manspreading, Upstreaming, And Other Awesome Stock Photos Of New Yorkers Doing Real NYC Things

And now there’s something just for New Yorkers: The WNYC Data News Team has created a series of 35 stock photos of real New Yorkers doing real New York City things. Never again will you have to scour the web for a stock photo of a woman holding up the turnstile line because she’s rummaging through her purse for her MetroCard, or a man taking more space on a subway seat than is possibly necessary by manspreading.

WNYC’s stock photos are free on their site and Flickr and licensed for non-commercial and editorial use.