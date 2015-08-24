This Website Introduces You To Ugandan Villagers As Human Beings–Not Just Victims

Until last year, going to the hospital in remote Budondo, Uganda meant traveling 12 miles over a bumpy dirt road. Now things are different. A new local health center does everything from malaria testing to delivering babies.

A nonprofit helped make it happen, but this isn’t the typical nonprofit story of outsiders coming to Africa to solve a problem. The Suubi Health Center was created by a local family. Mama Hope–a San Francisco-based nonprofit that focuses on community partnerships–just helped provide a little cash and support.

The nonprofit is known for its viral Stop the Pity videos, designed on the premise that when other organizations list tearjerker statistics to play on Western guilt, they miss sharing the true potential of the people they’re trying to help. And they miss seeing Africans as fully dimensional people, not victims.

A stunning new website tells the story of the Suubi Health Center from the perspective of the founders, a Ugandan couple who just wanted to help their community. As you scroll down the page, you’re immersed in their world, starting as the dawn rises over their home, birds chirping, and their toddler eats breakfast.

Ryan LeClyuse, the interaction designer who created the website, left his job at Google X to spend three months living in Africa to tell the story. “I saw people doing work that resonated with me, and I made a proposal for how I might be able to facilitate that story, and they were game,” he says.

He appreciated Mama Hope’s desire to portray places like rural Uganda differently than the pity-inducing approach that some other nonprofits take. “People are perpetuated as passive vessels that are waiting to be filled with our support,” he says. “It disconnects us from a global context of why and how these imbalances came to be. And it can make us want to support charity for the wrong reasons, to feel better about feeling bad.”

Instead, he wanted to just show who the Mukisas–the family behind the new clinic–really are, and how they really live. ” My time with the Mukisas was only inspiring,” he says. “I simply wrote about and filmed that. In the end, an honest portrayal had nothing to do with ‘pitying’ anyone. As far as I’m concerned, this ‘clean’ lens could be applied to any story. Easier said than done, of course.”