Giphy’s New App Lets You Make Super Easy GIFs On Your Phone

Giphy, the GIF search engine known for its exhaustive library of animated GIFs and distracting you at work, just launched its first-ever standalone app, Giphy Cam .

Giphy Cam lets users snap their own GIFs inside the app then apply layers of filters and backgrounds as well as additional animation like pizza, dollar bills, and flames, of course.

The app is currently for iOS only, but an Android version is on the way. Previously, Giphy only had an application that worked with Facebook Messenger.

Giphy (pronounced like “gifty” without the “t”) has built up its arsenal of content by allowing users to upload their own GIFs, but also by properly licensing each movie or TV scene that they manually turn into GIFs, Giphy COO Adam Leibsohn told Fast Company. This has helped the fledgling New York-based company sidestep the pitfalls that other sites featuring user-generated content (namely the now-shuttered Grooveshark, which allowed users to upload and share copyrighted music) have fallen into.

The author is aware of her gif addiction.

Right now, Giphy Cam allows users to save or share their GIF creations directly to social media or via text and email. There is no feed or user profile at this point. The app is a complement to networks like Instagram instead of a direct competitor, Leibsohn says.

Eventually, Giphy will add its own platform and sharing interface for users to more directly interact with each other and their GIFs.