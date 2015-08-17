Rob Gronkowski Shows Off His Shiny, New 205-Diamond Ring At The ESPN Office

We’ve all been there. Someone in the office gets engaged and all of a sudden there’s an impromptu gathering around a desk or the water cooler or the photocopier or that random fern near Terry’s office. Everyone’s gawking at our co-worker’s newest piece of jewelry and trophy of conventional life moment success. We smile, ooh and ahh, and then once the newly engaged colleague walks away, we talk about how we really feel about it all.

In the latest SportsCenter spot, from Wieden+Kennedy New York, we learn that the ESPN offices are just like everyone else’s. Super Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski drops by to show off his gigantic new championship ring featuring 205 diamonds. Like all good co-workers, ESPN hosts Neil Everett, Stan Verrett, and Kenny Mayne are positively gushing . . . until the New England Patriots’ tight end walks away.

But look, there’s no reason to be jealous. Just because you don’t have a ring of your own doesn’t mean you still can’t get GRONK’D ON A BOAT.