A New Platform Makes Parental Leave Easier On Companies, And Parents

While pregnant with her second child in 2012, Anna Steffeney wanted to ask the HR representative at the large tech company where she worked about taking some extra months of parental leave. After all, two years earlier, while working for the same company in Germany, both she and her husband were given a full year of paid leave when they had their first child.

“I wanted to afford the same experience to my second son, but I was struggling to navigate my options because they were so different in the U.S.,” Steffeney says. “The HR rep told me one of the offerings they had to help me was mental health services. The answer jarred me.”

When Steffeney asked her colleagues for their insight, many told her she should have hidden her pregnancy as long as possible. “I quickly realized how taboo it was to have a baby in the American workplace,” she says. “In Germany, I was met immediately with a congratulatory response from my manager and a plan for my leave.”

Three years after quitting her job over her own maternity leave, Steffeney is set to provide that supportive, German-style parental leave experience in a uniquely American way. She’s the founder and CEO of LeaveLogic, an early-stage tech startup in Seattle that offers parental leave management software to major corporations. By the end of the year, Steffeney estimates their product will be available to 25,000 employees at two companies through their early-adopter program. They’ll launch a direct-sales effort in 2016.

Most companies explain parental leave policy with a static PDF document written in legalese found on an Intranet site. “This leaves you with more questions than answers,” Steffeney explains. “We replace that with a personalized experience.”

An employee at a company using LeaveLogic opens a dynamic, individualized platform that asks confidential questions like: Are you pregnant or just looking? Are you here for paternity or maternity information? Do you need adoptive or foster policies? Once completed, all of the employee’s leave options are presented. “Our research indicates that our technology is touching the employee an estimated three to five months before they would be comfortable going to HR to get these answers,” Steffeney says.

Getting that early, clear information allows the employee to plan—and not just financially. The platform provides resource articles on career navigation, child care, and prenatal health. Education continues during leave, when an employee gets text reminders to update health insurance or sign up for the office’s lactation room.