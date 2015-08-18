Infographic: a Numbers-Based Look At What May Be The 50 Best Animated Movies Ever

Recently, we learned about what may be the most beautiful animated movies of all time. But beauty in film is only screen-deep. A new infographic goes beyond pure visual splendor to reveal the 50 overall best animated movies of all time, based on a number of factors.

Finding Nemo, 2003

Created by GameDesigning.org, The 50 Best Animated Movies Of All Time spans the entire history of the medium and includes just about every style of it. (Sorry, hentai tentacle porn fans.) The team drew from the most popular, top earning, and best reviewed animated movies to populate their list—and they back the decisions up with handy numbers such as IMDB audience rating, Rotten Tomatoes’s famous tomato-meter, and box office gross.

The top 10 is vastly Pixar-heavy, which seems accurate until it’s clear that The Incredibles didn’t make the cut. This is but the first of many differences of opinion readers may have with the infographic. Let us know yours in the comments below.