Monty Python-Meets-“Jackass” Stunts Are How Daredevil Colin Furze Makes A Living From YouTube

When Colin Furze screamed “I’m walking on the ceiling!” the British YouTube inventor deliberately wore shorts along with his magnetic shoes as he clomped upside down across the roof of his shed. “The reason I wore shorts is that I didn’t want anyone to think I had ropes or anything coming down my leg holding me up,” he explains. “I always look at my videos from the skeptic’s perspective: ‘Did he actually do this?'”

And the answer is, Yes. As 1.1 million subscribers to Furze’s can attest, the 34-year-old ex-plumber has defied gravity, rocketed down a country road on a jet bicycle, made fully retractable Wolverine Claws and repeatedly flung himself out of a High Voltage Ejector Bed.

This summer, Furze showcased his sublimely silly Mini Motorhorse Jousting Challenge on YouTube’s own Field Day channel. In the Monty Python-meets Jackass stupid human trick, Furze encased a scooter with a child’s rocking horse and took up arms against a cheaply costumed black knight. “My original idea was to take the horse to Texas and try to round up some cattle,” Furze laughs. “Unfortunately the budget didn’t quite stretch so we had to settle for England and did the knights thing instead.”

Cheerfully ranking himself as YouTube’s 1,010th most popular creator, Furze has figured out how to earn a living off his videos by blending lots of daffy DIY gadgetry with a little bit of hard-headed commerce. “Opportunities and money get thrown at you, but you have to tread carefully because in general, I think people on YouTube want to hate sponsored videos,” Furze says. “Some companies see million plus subscribers and that’s all they focus on: ‘We’ve got this new thing coming out and can you wave it around in one of your videos?’ Why would I do that? It’s not what I normally do.”

Instead, Furze says, “I tell sponsors if they want to make a video that doesn’t smell, people should think it’s amazing and know that it’s sponsored, but only just, do you know what I mean?” Case in point: Furze’s stealth advertisement for Taylor’s of Harrogate coffee. He explains, “You don’t want the Ejector Bed video to be more about coffee than it is me being chucked out of bed, because that would be the wrong balance.”

Furze, who quit school at 16, grew up competing in BMX bike races. Inspired by skateboarder Bam Margera wild CKY videos, Furze starting filming his own stunts. “Once I finished biking I still wanted to do something competitive and learn new stuff so I went down the YouTube route of trying weird and wacky things,” says Furze, who lives with his wife and young son in the village of Stamford, north of London.

To build out his ultra-peppy YouTube persona, Furze says he draws on cartoon role models and punk rock. “I suppose when I’m filming things, it’s a cross between Homer Simpson and Wallace and Grommet, with a little bit of Family Guy now and again but not quite so blue.”