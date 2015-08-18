Save A Bro In Your Life With Organic Valley’s New “Brononymous Hotline”

Earlier this year dairy brand Organic Valley launched its “Save the Bros” campaign , to help the iron-pumping, back-waxing, Affliction -clad men among us stay away from protein shakes full of chemicals and artificial ingredients, in favor of its Organic Fuel milk protein shake.

Now the brand and agency Humanaut continue the crusade by helping people actively contribute to the cause. The “Brononymous Hotline” is an anonymous Twitter outreach program that allows you to stealthily help a bro in your life by entering his Twitter handle and picking a reason why he’s worth saving–expertise in facial hair sculpture or ability to maintain a tan 12 months of the year. There are seven videos to tweet at your bro, along with a coupon to try Organic Fuel.

And when he eventually brags about how swole he’s getting for his Magic Mike XXXXXXXL audition tape, you’ll know you’ve truly helped.