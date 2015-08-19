Your Guide To Communicating With Upper Management

You walk into your boss’s office with more confidence than you’ve ever had before. You’ve never been more prepared. You know exactly what you’re going to say and how you’re going to say it. You close the door, you sit down.

But after your talk, you walk out without the raise you asked for. Without the approval you wanted for that new initiative. Without the promotion you’ve been gunning for for over a year.

What happened? Intense preparation and practice might make you confident, but confidence and a big smile aren’t always enough. If you want to make the most of these make-or-break opportunities, you need to understand how your boss thinks. These six rules for “upward communication”–that is, with superiors in your organization–can improve your chances of getting what you’re after.

One of the keys to successful upward communication is to emphasize outcomes rather than processes and background details. The higher the level of the person you’re addressing, the less they’ll likely be concerned about your methodology. When you speak upward, your audience wants you to actually address the questions that are most relevant to them–not how you got here–so make your connections clear and precise. For example, rather than explaining how you reached the conclusion that your sales force needs to be expanded, focus on the impact more staff will have on labor costs and sales targets.

Show off your vision of what’s ahead, not your ability to rationalize the past. It isn’t that precedent and past experiences don’t count at all, but those in upper management are thinking into the future–from the next quarter to the next decade. Unless you’re asked directly to defend a past action or say how your plan compares with something that’s already been tried, stay laser-focused on what comes next.