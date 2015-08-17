Uber’s Latest Update Places Food Delivery Front And Center

Uber is making it a lot easier to get lunch delivered with just a few taps . In the ride-hailing app’s most recent update , UberEats , the company’s food-delivery system, is being featured at the very top of the app.

When you open the app, you will be given the option of requesting a ride or food delivery. Uber is still in the process of rolling out this update, so don’t fret if you don’t see it just yet.

UberEats was first launched in Los Angeles last year and is now available in Barcelona, Toronto, Chicago, Austin, and New York City. More cities are expected to be added in upcoming months, according to Business Insider, which cites information from analysts at Cowen.

Unlike other food-delivery platforms like GrubHub Seamless or Munchery, UberEats is a taking a more curated approach in its restaurant offerings. Every day, Uber will partner with a select group of local restaurants in each participating city to offer customers one or two menu items that will be delivered during a specified lunch or dinner time frame. (In most American cities, only lunch is available, but this is likely to change.) UberEats sounds more like delivery-only restaurant Maple in that sense, which gives New Yorkers just three options for both lunch and dinner.

This partnership strategy will allow UberEats to deliver meals within minutes, as it advertises on its website. Despite its limited food offerings and the crowded food delivery market, UberEats could still pose a threat–especially since it can deliver meals more quickly than other services.

